Members of the Sikh community in our region say they have been racially abused for wearing a turban in light of the ongoing Afghanistan crisis.Deljit Singh from Peterborough says he's been shouted at in the street and had to defend his right to wear the headwear since Afghanistan's government in Kabul fell to Taliban fighters.

He decided to speak out about it on social media, with a LinkedIn poset that got 2.7 million views and more than 50,000 likes.

So, having left the office on the way to the train station, I walked past a pub and there was a group of guys, four guys outside, English guys fairly smartly dressed so they must have come from work, having a beer and as I got past them I heard somebody shout - look, it's the Taliban. Deljit Singh

Deljit's LinkedIn post. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Deljit says he believes the man who shouted at him here in the UK may have seen his comment as banter.

But he's seen how words can manifest into physical abuse.

Day after 9/11 I was in London and things were really raw... I was walking outside a taxi rank and in amongst the people somebody just walked up to me, just random chap shouted murderer in my face, spat at me and then disappeared into the crowd and I was just stunned. Deljit Singh

Deljit hopes nothing like that ever happens again, and that his post will help educate people and prevent further racist attacks.

I wanted to put something on there to ask people to please, don't judge a book by the cover. There's a photo of me and a photo of the leader of the Taliban, what we have in common is we both have beard and turbans and that's where the commonality stops. If it stops one person from enduring physical or verbal abuse because of the way they look then it was worth my 10 minutes of writing it. Deljit Singh

Deljit hopes his social media post will stop others from facing the same abuse. Credit: ITV News Anglia

