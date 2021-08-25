Members of the Sikh community in our region say they have been racially abused for wearing a turban in light of the ongoing Afghanistan crisis.Deljit Singh from Peterborough says he's been shouted at in the street and had to defend his right to wear the headwear since Afghanistan's government in Kabul fell to Taliban fighters.
He decided to speak out about it on social media, with a LinkedIn poset that got 2.7 million views and more than 50,000 likes.
Deljit says he believes the man who shouted at him here in the UK may have seen his comment as banter.
But he's seen how words can manifest into physical abuse.
Deljit hopes nothing like that ever happens again, and that his post will help educate people and prevent further racist attacks.