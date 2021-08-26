Clacton thrills to 150th anniversary air displays

Play video

Watch Charlie Frost's report from Clacton seafront

Thousands of people have turned out to watch a spectacular air display to celebrate Clacton's 150th anniversary.

The two-day display features the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain memorial flight, as well as two US Air Force (USAF) F-15E Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing, operating out of RAF Lakenheath.

It's thought around 75,000 people were along the seafront to see the displays. They're being staged instead of the usual air show, which will return next year.

The fast jets kicked off the day's flying programme, which continued with displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows.

The Red Arrows display at Clacton Credit: ITV Anglia

On Friday (27 August) the displays are reversed with the Red Arrows at 12.45pm and the BBMF between 1.30-1.45pm.

The Anniversary Flights are part of the celebrations marking Clacton's 150th birthday this year.

Alex Porter, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism at Tendring District Council – which organised the event – said day one had gone well.

“It was a real delight to watch these incredible aircraft grace the skies above ourtown,” Cllr Porter said.

“The speed and sound of the F-15s matched with the slow majesty of the Battle ofBritain Memorial Flight and the incredible manoeuvrability of the Red Arrows’ displaymade for a thrilling spectacle which was enjoyed by all those who came to watch.

My thanks go to everyone who came along for spreadingright out along our seafront and creating such an enjoyable atmosphere today.”

People planning to watch the Clacton 150 Anniversary Flights tomorrow are advised to plan their trip and download the free Love Tendring app which shows how busy beaches are, so they can spread out across the seafront.

As well as plenty of parking in the area there will be a Rotary Club car park next to Clacton Airfield (£5 cash for all day parking), cyclists can use the national cycle network 150, and there will also be a Park and Ride services from Hedingham Buses at Clacton Shopping Village.