Dig to uncover fresh Iron Age secrets at Roman site in Norfolk

Fascinating new discoveries are being made at the site of one of the most remarkable Roman settlements in the region.

Fresh excavations have started in Caistor St Edmund on the outskirts of Norwich, where archaeologists and volunteers are hoping to unearth more clues about the history of the site and its links even further back in time to the Iron Age.

It comes after a dig a few years ago revealed one of the largest Roman temple buildings in Britain.Archaeologists have been delving beneath a quiet field in Caistor St Edmund near Norwich to uncover more secrets of our past.

East Anglia's rich archaeological heritage was celebrated in the film The Dig, telling the story of the discovery of Sutton Hoo in Suffolk.

This site is less than a mile from Venta Icenorum - once the largest Roman towns in East Anglia. The town was abandoned in the 8th century, and the site was never built over.

Now archaeologists believe the site may have been important as far back as the iron age.

William Bowden, Professor or Roman Archaeology says the Roman site is much bigger than what lies within the walls of Venta Icenorum.

And it's not the first time they've explored this area - a fascinating find a few years ago unearthed a major landmark in the shape of one of the largest Roman temples ever discovered in Britain.

An artist's impression of the villa at Caistor St Edmund outside Norwich Credit: Supplied image

Now archaeologists are searching beyond the temple walls - in an area where a villa of some kind would have been.

The team are joined by students from the University of East Anglia and volunteers from the community group, Caistor Roman Project

Among the hidden treasures - pottery fragments, painted plaster and a mosaic floor.

Elizabeth Barham, who is volunteering at the site, said: "Yesterday, the first time I'd found painted plaster, so it's it is very exciting because as I say, you know, you're just the first person that's come across that since Roman times."

And for volunteers like Elizabeth, it's a great chance to bring the community together to help piece together the story behind these ancient ruins

Alan Pask, Chairman of Caistor Roman Project, says it makes the past feel close at hand.

"I was talking to a couple of diggers, volunteer diggers in a trench over there the other day, and one of them was cleaning a Roman floor. She said, you know what? I wonder who last swept this floor 2000 years ago. And the chap next to her said, I suppose this is as near as we'll get to time travel. Alan Pask, Chairman, Caistor Roman Project

Now, in a way, those two little stories sum up what we're doing here and why we're here. It's about the people, people here digging and learning more about the lives of people 2000 years ago."

The team will be working at this site until Sunday

Hoping to get to the bottom of what really lies beneath