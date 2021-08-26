Fears that Bank Holiday crowds could fuel spike in Covid cases

There are fears tourist destinations like Cambridge could become Covid hotpots as visitors flock into the region on late summer staycations.

In other popualr destinations like Cornwall, coronavirus cases in Cornwall have doubled in the past week. Health experts are urging continued caution.

Visitor numbers across the region have been growing during the summer.

Most consider a boat trip in the great outdoors a pretty safe environment.

260821 cambridge street scene Credit: ITV Anglia

But there are concerns that Bank Holiday crowds could lead to spikes in Covid.

Around a thousand positive cases were associated with the recent Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

With cases numbers also rising generally health experts say we can't afford to drop our guard.

A trail of 90 cow sculptures around the city has been an innovative and popular way of bringing people to Cambridge this summer without them all congregating together.

Pre-pandemic tourism brought in around £850 million a year for the local economy.

The need for the hospitality sector to return to some kind of normality whilst still striving to prevent infections has been recognised.

In the opulent surroundings of trhe University Arms Hotel bookings have increased month on month through the summer.

Management are happy for it to be relatively gradual if it helps their customers feel safe.

It looks set to be largely dry here this weekend.

But once again it's the British weather that could have the final say on just how busy Cambridge and the rest of the region gets.