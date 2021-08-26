Gold for Maisie as Northampton swimming club score another Paralympic success

Northamptonshire swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton has won Paralympic gold and set a new world record triggering joyous scenes back in the region.

Maisie set a world best time of 2:56:68 in the Women's SM6 200m individual medley.

There were scenes of celebration back home at the Northampton Swimming Club where Maisie trains.

Tokyo newcomers, Zara Mullooly (S10) and William Perry (SM6) also train at the same club, as did Ellie Robinson (S6).

Maisie left fellow Northants swimmer and defending champion Ellie Simmonds trailing in sixth place.

It was a stunning last 100m from the Brit. She beat Ukraine's Yelzaveta Mereshko who won silver, and Germany's Verena Schott bronze.

It’s just absolutely insane – I don’t have any words! I knew how badly I wanted it and put everything into it. "When I saw how close they all were I just thought 'put your head down and go for it'. I just can’t believe I’ve got it. Maisie Summers-Newton

"That’s my main race and I'm glad to get it over and done with. Two more races and then next season put in the grind again."