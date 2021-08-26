Making their Point - MK campaigners bid to save famous 80s landmark

A campaign's underway to save a famous landmark in Milton Keynes.

The Point opened in 1985. It was the UK's first multiplex cinema, and it's also housed a games arcade, nightclub and bingo hall.

The cinema closed in 2015 and now there are plans to knock the building down to make way for housing

The Point in Milton Keynes was home to the UK's first multiplex cinema in the 80s Credit: ITV Anglia

Now a Milton Keynes charity has launched a £10 million crowdfunding drive to buy the 'The Point' and turn it into a community asset.

Its creator - Jason Lawrence - is trying to preserve the building for the community as it goes up for sale.

He's been running a charity from here for the past four years - teaching young people music, multimedia and life-skills.

The owners are trying to sell the building, they have earmarked it for residential but we think it should remain in the community for the community. So, basically doing exactly what we're doing today with our charity status and all the other charities within The Point, delivering the services that the community needs. Jason Lawrence, CEO ReturnMK

Now, the Somali Outreach Project calls it home. The children we spoke to said they hope they can stay.

"You get to go rock climbing and the food is excellent."

"It's quite enjoyable due to me making new friends and doing activities I never thought I would be doing."

"If we didn't get to see each other every day we would be at home, locked in and it would be pretty boring."

The charity's co-founder says he hopes The Point can be saved