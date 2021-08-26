Man fighting for his life after stabbing in Braintree

A man is fighting for his life after being found with stab wounds in Braintree.

Essex Police have closed off an area around the Enterprise Court Industrial Estate in the town.

The man, who's in his 40s, was found with knife wounds at around 1.30 this morning. Ambulance crews were first at the scene and contacted police.

The victim has been taken to hospital and is described as being in a life-threatening condition.

Detective Inspector Scott Kingsnorth said the police were trying to establish events leading up to this incident. He urged people to avoid the area.

If you are an employee of the industrial park or have plans to travel there this morning, we ask that you please avoid the area and make alternative arrangements where possible. If you have any information that may help our investigation, or dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the surrounding areas, please get in contact with us Det Insp Scott Kingsnorth

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or go online at the Essex Police website where you can use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Please quote incident 31 of 26 August.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.