Military charities voice concerns for troops dealing with the Afghan airlift

Military charities in our region have voiced their concern for service personnel having to make life and death decisions as the race to evacuate people from Afghanistan continues.

It comes as a number of people are feared to have been killed in at least two explosions outside Kabul airport. The MOD say there have been no reported UK military or UK Government casualties.

About 900 British troops are there trying to help desperate people, amidst confusion and chaos. They include a large contingent from Colchester-based 16 Air Assault Brigade.

An RAF Sergeant from Belton near Great Yarmouth was featured in a picture released by the MoD helping people as they boarded a plane at the airport.

An RAF Sergeant from Belton, Chris Hall, was pictured fist-bumping an Afghan boy as he boarded a plane Credit: Ministry of Defence

The soldiers are the last port of call for many on the ground, but military charities worry about the long term impact.

Dr Colin Preece, from Hidden Wounds, Help for Heroes, says it will have been an emotional time for the troops.

"Many of the soldiers out there will be dealing with families with young children, very emotional things, and it's quite possible in the future coming into contact with other situations with young children distressed will trigger events and begin to cause problems for them and difficulties for them and this is where we encourage them to reach out for support and help. Help for Heroes wants to be there to help these veterans. "

It's also a worrying time for Afghans trying to get their relations out.

Ahmed was an interpreter in Afghanistan working for British forces before he was injured in an ambush and then came to the UK in 2016.

His family remain in Afghanistan and his worry for them - as well as his past experience - is bringing back horrible memories.

His mother, father and sister left their home after neighbour informed the Taliban about Ahmed's past. His brother in law - an interpreter- and his children are sleeping on the streets by the airport waiting, and hoping to leave.

But as the days go on the chances of escape seem to be dwindling by the hour.