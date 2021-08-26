Nearly half of Hertfordshire teenagers have had their first Covid jab

Almost half of all those aged between 15 and 19 in Hertfordshire have already had their first Covid-19 vaccination jab.

There had been general concerns that the younger age group may be less willing to take up the offer of the vaccine.

But early data shows that young people in Hertfordshire have been keen to get the jab.

Hertfordshire's Director of Public Health Jim McManus said 45 per cent of 15-19 year-olds had already had a first dose.

Mr McManus described the take-up rates in older age groups as 'encouraging'.

The vast majority of people who are ill and in hospital are people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's Director of Public Health

He reported that around 80 per cent of people over-45 in Hertfordshire had now had two doses of the vaccine.

There had been a surge in cases of Covid-19 in July, when rates in the county hit a peak of 548 cases per 100,000 population.

And although levels had since 'plateaued' he said this virus was 'very happily circulating' - and was 'efficiently' finding the unvaccinated, with younger adults now at greatest risk of infection

He confirmed that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in the county had increased - mostly in those unvaccinated.