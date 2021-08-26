Sad day for Colchester zoo as they say farewell to Igor the tiger

Colchester Zoo says it's had to put down one of its male tigers after he developed an inoperable tumour.

The Amur Tiger Igor had been at the zoo for 15 years after arriving in 2006 from Vienna Zoo.

The zoo says Igor had developed a tumour on his head, but during surgery it became clear the operation would not be a success so the decision was taken to put the tiger down.

Igor the Amur Tiger has had to be put to sleep after developing a tumour on his head Credit: Colchester Zoo

Igor, who was 16, was in the later part of his expected lifespan, and he leaves behind his companion, female Amur Tiger Anoushka who is just one year older than Igor.

The pair have been together since Igor arrived at the zoo and, unlike many tigers who prefer a solitary life, this pair were inseparable, spending most of their lives side by side.

Igor fathered three cubs with another female Amur Tiger, Taiga.

Now two years old, these young tigers will head out to other zoo collections in the hope of helping to increase the population of this endangered big cat species.

The zoo says it's a sad day for them, and its the Animal Care Team will continue to closely monitor the other tigers, especially Anoushka, as they adjust to life without Igor.