Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

He's used to the bright lights of London, but award-winning actor and comedian Omid Djalili has left all that behind for a new life in Suffolk.

The 55-year-old, who also hosts the ITV gameshow 'Winning Combination', recently moved to the county.

He's certainly immersed himself in Suffolk culture and is already regular at Ipswich Town games.

"I always loved the idea of Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey being managers of Ipswich Town," he told ITV News Anglia.

"Ipswich Town were a great football team in the late 70s and early 80s. I remember actually crying when Ipswich won the FA Cup in 78 because they were such seemingly underdogs, but they had a great team.

"I love it when football teams that really should be in the Premier League still keep that lovely core of supporters who really live and die for the club and you can't buy that."

Watch an extended interview with Omid Djalili

However, watching Town at Portman Road may soon be a challenge.

Omid is about to embark on a mammoth tour consisting of more than 100 dates, which will see him perform in places like Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Norwich among others.

Like many comedians, he's had to put up with Zoom gigs and drive-in shows for the last 18 months, and he says he can't to get back out on stage.

"Drive in gigs are very difficult because we're not a drive-in country," he said.

"So if someone doesn't like you, they'll say you're rubbish and they'll walk out of a comedy club but here, people get out the cars - and once a bloke walked past, put his window down and shouted: 'You're rubbish' and drove off! So they still find a way of abusing you!

"I'll never forget performing in Norwich. It's like they've never seen comedy before! I kept saying, I'm not this funny! So yeah, I'm really looking forward to it."

Omid Djalili tour dates

Omid Djalili's tour consists of more than 100 dates. Credit: Omid Djalili