Harry Dunn's mum on missing the laughter and bear hugs two years after his death

Charlotte Charles, the mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn who was killed in a road crash two years ago says a criminal case against the other driver will "soon be upon us."

The 19-year-old was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August 2019.

Charlotte Charles, alongside Harry's father Tim Dunn, have spent two years campaigning for 43-year-old suspect Anne Sacoolas to face the UK justice system after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf shortly after the collision.

Sacoolas was able to return to the United States 19 days after the crash and, despite being charged with causing death by dangerous driving, is yet to stand trial after an extradition request was refused by the US State Department in January 2020.

It doesn't feel like two years ago since I heard his laughter and felt his bear hugs. That doesn't get any easier. Charlotte Charles

Speaking to the ITV News Anglia about how she was feeling on the second anniversary of her son's death, Mrs Charles said: "It doesn't feel like two years ago that I last held my boy."

"The missing him doesn't get any easier.

"It's not something that I've got used to yet, and I'm not sure if I ever will get used to it."

The past 12 months have seen the family's focus switch to a civil claim for damages filed in the US State of Virginia against Sacoolas and her husband, Jonathan.

Through the damages claim, Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn have discovered from Sacoolas's lawyers that the suspect was able to leave the UK due to "issues of security", and that she and her husband were both employed by the US State Department.

The damages claim almost saw Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn face-to-face with Anne Sacoolas for the first time until the suspect's deposition was postponed at the 11th hour.

Despite the revelations in the civil claim, the family's attention has returned to the pending criminal case, as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the path had been cleared for a remote trial to take place back in June this year.

Mrs Charles said: "We are confident in believing and saying that a criminal case will soon be upon us.

"We're waiting to hear from the CPS as to what the next steps will be, but I'm certainly not going to give up on getting that justice for Harry that he fully deserves. And so do we."

Although two years have passed since Harry died, Mrs Charles said her family had still not been able to grieve their loss.

"I don't think it's any longer if it happens, I think it is just how and when. And that will be my promise completed.

"And that's when, I guess, we'll try desperately to rebuild our lives."