Ipswich landmark to be replaced by a school

Approval has been given for an Ipswich town centre landmark to be torn down and a new primary school built in its place.

Ipswich Borough Council's planning and development committee has approved plans by 10 votes to two in favour of the Department for Education creating a new primary school on the site of the former Co-op department store in Carr Street.

The school, to be run by the Active Learning Trust, is set to be called Central Ipswich Primary School and cater for 420 primary pupils and 26 nursery children.

The plan for Central Ipswich Primary School Credit: CONCERTUS DESIGN

Agents on behalf of the DfE said they looked in detail at whether the building, which dates back to 1907, could be kept in order to retain the historic first and second floor facades, but was "not financially viable" as it would add another £3million on to the project costs in addition to ongoing maintenance headaches.

The developers say the school plans wil result in a number of public benefits, including a much-needed new school, redevelopment of a derelict site and help to regenerate the Carr Street end of town.

The two-storey school will also feature a rooftop multi-use games area and outdoor teaching space, and 21 new trees will be planted.

The Ipswich Society had raised objections to the demolition of the original buildings.

We have no objection to a school on this site, in fact we welcome it, and would expect it to make a substantial impact to the regeneration of the eastern end of the town centre. However if we knock these buildings down they are lost forever John Norman, The Ipswich Society

No date has yet been given for when work will start.