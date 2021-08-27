Man dies after being found floating in Norfolk river

Norfolk Police are investigating the death of a man, believed to be in his 40s, who was found in the river at Thetford in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the Little Ouse River after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water at Bridge Street in the town centre on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services rescued the man from the river and resuscitation was carried out at the scene before he was taken to West Suffolk Hospital. The man died on Friday morning.

The incident has been referred to the Norfolk Constabulary Professional Standards Department because there had been previous police contact.

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will be held in due course.