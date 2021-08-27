Man jailed after cannabis factory discovered by a plumber

A man's been jailed after a cannabis factory was found in a house at Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

Plants with a street value of £413,000 were discovered by a plumber carrying out a boiler service at the house in North Brink.

The plumber visited the house with the letting agent to carry out a boiler service. They entered the house where they spotted what they thought was soil in black bags in the utility room, cannabis plants up to six foot tall and a man tending to the plants.

Officers arrived and arrested 24-year-old Thamh Pham, of no fixed address, after he opened the door to greet them.

We would encourage people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories in their communities. Signs could include blacked out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and noticing a distinctive 'hum' noise from the fans and ventilation if living nearby DC Rhian Jones

Plants with a street value of £413,000 were discovered

A total of 492 cannabis plants were seized and had a street value of around £413,280.

A large self-seal vacuum bag was also found which contained the flowering tops of a cannabis plant worth up to £7,100. Further flowering tops were found elsewhere in the house.

Pham admitted producing a class B drug at Cambridge Magistrates' Court and had been jailed for 8 months.