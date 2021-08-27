Man jailed after cannabis factory discovered by a plumber
A man's been jailed after a cannabis factory was found in a house at Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.
Plants with a street value of £413,000 were discovered by a plumber carrying out a boiler service at the house in North Brink.
The plumber visited the house with the letting agent to carry out a boiler service. They entered the house where they spotted what they thought was soil in black bags in the utility room, cannabis plants up to six foot tall and a man tending to the plants.
Officers arrived and arrested 24-year-old Thamh Pham, of no fixed address, after he opened the door to greet them.
A total of 492 cannabis plants were seized and had a street value of around £413,280.
A large self-seal vacuum bag was also found which contained the flowering tops of a cannabis plant worth up to £7,100. Further flowering tops were found elsewhere in the house.
Pham admitted producing a class B drug at Cambridge Magistrates' Court and had been jailed for 8 months.