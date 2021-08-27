Starting school for the first time - how ready are your children?

Play video

Teachers and education charities are concerned that children due to start in reception may not be ready for school because of the impact of the pandemic.

in 2020, some pupils lacked skills such as being able to listen, hold a pencil, share with other children, feed themselves and use the toilet independently.

Teachers are expecting to see similar issues this year because children have spent less time at pre-schools and nurseries due to the restrictions during the first lockdown, as well as some having to shield or spend time isolating.

There has also been less opportunity to attend playgroups or get involved in other face-to-face activities which means children haven’t been doing the sorts of things which help prepare them for the classroom.

There are concerns than children's communication skills have suffered during the pandemic Credit: ITV News Anglia

At Newton Road Primary School in Rushden in Northamptonshire, they're getting ready for their new pupils. The headteacher there has been concern that children are not arriving prepared for life in the classroom.

Kerry Mills told ITV News: "Since even before the pandemic, there were children that weren't school ready.

"If we look at the definition of school readiness, we're talking about children being emotionally capable of leaving their parents at the door and feeling confident in what they're doing.

"We're talking about children's language development and how they communicate with adults and peers throughout the environment. And I think what we've seen since the pandemic is those opportunities for children's language development have slightly reduced."

Schools have been giving new pupils extra support in the classroom in communications and sharing skills Credit: ITV News Anglia

At The Weatherall Primary School in Soham in Cambridgeshire they have had similar experiences.

Assistant headteacher Erin Munnelly said: "We've definitely noticed that children's social and communication skills haven't been as high as they have been in the past.

"We've done lots of things in school. We've been very adapted to it, and we've done lots of social and communication games with children starting school.

"We've had to focus a lot more on turn taking games as well. So enabling children to share resources and things within the classroom."

The pandemic has meant that the opportunities for children to interact with each other have been limited Credit: ITV News

A charity which specialises in mental health in schools says it is just as important for children to be ready emotionally as academically.

William Guri from Place2Be is encouraging parents to speak to their children, especially as many won’t have been able to visit their schools or meet their new teachers.

"Parents can do quite a few things which can be helpful", he said.

"One of the things is not to make assumptions that children know what is going to happen to them. Talk to them about what they may expect when meeting new friends and meeting their teachers.

"And then listen to them. If they've got any fears, any worries, any mixed emotions about going to school, listen to the children and allow them to express these feelings."