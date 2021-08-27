Teenager jailed for murder after baseball bat and knife attack in Stevenage

A teenager has been jailed for life for murder after stabbing a 31-year-old man in Stevenage.

Christopher Hewett died in hospital after being attacked in Meadow Way in the town in February.Byron Pollock, 18, formerly of Meadow Way, was given the equivalent of a life sentencewith a minimum term of 19 years, having been found guilty of murder after a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was previously convicted of manslaughter having been cleared of murder. He will be sentenced next month.

Ryan Lee, 20, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, having been found guilty of assisting offenders.

During the trial, the court had heard how Mr Hewett has exchanged words with a group of young people and then was later attacked by the 15-year-old, who had a baseballbat.

While the pair were scuffling, Pollock approached with a knife and stabbed Mr Hewett several times in the chest. He subsequently died from his injuries.

The court heard Pollock, who was 17 at the time of the attack, admit the stabbing saying he had done it to help the 15-year-old escape and now regretted his actions.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “While nothing can ever bring Christopher back, I hope the guilty verdicts and subsequent sentences can give his family and friends some degree of closure. Our thoughts remain very much with them.”