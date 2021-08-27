Two men charged after man found with head injuries in Newmarket

Two people have been charged in connection with an incident where a man was found with serious head injuries in Newmarket at the weekend.

Officers were called at just after midnight on Sunday 22 August, to reports of a man lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement in Park Lane.

The victim – who is aged in his 50s - was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

On Tuesday 24 August, Nicholas Carter, aged 31, from Newmarket in Suffolk and Joshua Durrant, aged 28, from Burwell in Cambridgeshire were arrested.

They have now both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have both been remanded in custody and appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Another man in his 40s who was arrested on Sunday 22 August on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, remains on police bail until Wednesday 15 September, pending further enquiries.