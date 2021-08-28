Play video

Watch: Charlie Frost reports on support for Ellie ahead of her first race

Ellie Challis was eight years old when she first dived into a swimming pool. She says she was a latecomer to the sport, but she'd had a lot more on her plate than most of us.

Aged just 16 months old she contracted meningitis. It was severe and her parents were told she had just a five percent chance of living.

They were brought to her hospital bedside to say their goodbyes, and Ellie did technically die, when her heart stopped for two minutes.

The Little Clacton toddler defied the odds though and pulled through.

But, septicemia then set in, and in a six hour operation she had to have both her hands, forearms and lower legs amputated.

Ellie had both her legs and arms aputated ages just 16 months Credit: PA

However, that was the darkest time in her life, as although she clearly faces more challenges than most, she's just continued to be remarkable, and kept on defying those odds ever since.

In 2012, when she was eight years old, Ellie joined Colchester's Phoenix Amateur Swimming Club, where after a few years Julia Jago became her coach.

One of only a few quadruple amputee swimmers in the world and certainly the first and only at the Phoenix Club, Julia says she was apprehensive when she first started training Ellie.

"Well everybody talks about the challenges Ellie faces but once you get to know her, she just climbs those challenges, onwards and upwards and you know, if she can do it herself, she will."

I am so proud to have been part of Ellie's journey, and obviously it's great for Colchester Phoenix to have a Paralympian! We're only a tiny club, so... wow!' Julie Jago, Head Coach, Colchester Phoenix Amateur Swimming Club

Julia Jago was Ellie's coach at Colchester Phoenix Swimming Club Credit: Paul Challis

Ellie still visits her former club in Colchester and is well loved amongst the Phoenix Swimming team Credit: Paul Challis

Two years ago Ellie began breaking records and won a bronze at the 2019 World Championships, that's when she realised her hobby should be taken more seriously.

Ellie moved to Manchester with her dad Paul shortly after to train at the The British Para-Swimming National Performance Centre.

Tomorrow, when she gets in the water, she'll be the youngest athlete taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Her whole attitude I think every single person on the team absolutely loves her, she's just full of positivity and whenever she achieves one of her goals she just absolutely beams and it's almost contagious, so I'm excited to see her hopefully get a medal and just spread that positivity throughout the team. Alice Tai, Former Paralympic GB gold medallist

Ellie has broken records in the pool and is a real medal hopeful for Parlaympics GB in Tokyo Credit: PA

Ellie is swimming in the F3 50m backstroke in Tokyo on Sunday 29th August, followed by the F3 100m freestyle on Monday.

On Tuesday, she will take part in the SB3 50m breaststroke and on Thursday, the F4 50m freestyle on Thursday.

She is a real medal hopeful for Paralympic GB and medal or no medal, a real inspiration.

Before she even dives into the water of the Olympic pool, her achievements are gold worthy.

And it's hoped she will inspire others who are quadruple amputees so she has more people to compete against in the future.

The whole of Essex, and the whole of Great Britain will be rooting for Ellie tomorrow.