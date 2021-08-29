‘It was like the Jungle Book!’ - 10ft python rescued from tree in Cambridgeshire

The RSPCA and firefighters were called to a rather unusual rescue this week - a 10ft long python had settled in a tree in Cambridgeshire.

A motorcyclist was driving down a quiet country lane in Conington on Friday (27 August) when he saw the large reptile slithering across the road in front of him. He initially called the police, who then contacted the RSPCA for help.

“It was a scene a bit reminiscent of the Jungle Book! When I saw the snake so high up in the branches I knew it was going to be tricky to get him down due to the height the snake had climbed to, difficulty gaining access to him, and the need for more people given the size of the snake. I contacted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and they kindly came out to help me.” Justin Stubbs, RSPCA

Credit: RSPCA

Together the team removed some branches of the tree until they could have clear access to the branch the snake was on. They then cut the branch the snake was on so it gently fell into a tarpaulin held by Justin and firefighters beneath. They then carefully gathered the snake up into a duvet cover and took him straight to a local specialist for health checks and boarding until the owner can be traced.

Experts think the reticulated python may have been loose for some time as they were cold and a little underweight.

Justin said: “I’ve rescued hundreds of animals from trees over my 25 years with the RSPCA, cats, birds, foxes, and I’ve been called to many snakes, but I wasn’t expecting to see this stunning animal wrapped high up around tree branches in the English countryside!”