Luton's James Bond star Colin Salmon said he felt as if he was "slipping away" after contracting coronavirus on New Year's Eve.

The actor's entire family - his wife Fiona Hawthorne and their four children - fell ill with the virus and he was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Colin Salmon and wife Fiona Hawthorne were both ill Credit: PA

The 58-year-old, best known for playing MI6 deputy chief of staff Charles Robinson in three Bond films, credited the work of doctors with saving his life. He told Hello! magazine: "I felt as if I was slipping away. If I hadn't gone to hospital, I wouldn't be here now."

Painter and illustrator Hawthorne also revealed how she was diagnosed with a rare lung condition, interstitial lung disease, two years ago, leading her to use an oxygen tank.Doctors warned her that her condition made her more vulnerable to Covid-19.