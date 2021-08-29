Luton actor Colin Salmon felt he was "slipping away" after contracting coronavirus
Luton's James Bond star Colin Salmon said he felt as if he was "slipping away" after contracting coronavirus on New Year's Eve.
The actor's entire family - his wife Fiona Hawthorne and their four children - fell ill with the virus and he was admitted to hospital for treatment.
The 58-year-old, best known for playing MI6 deputy chief of staff Charles Robinson in three Bond films, credited the work of doctors with saving his life. He told Hello! magazine: "I felt as if I was slipping away. If I hadn't gone to hospital, I wouldn't be here now."
Painter and illustrator Hawthorne also revealed how she was diagnosed with a rare lung condition, interstitial lung disease, two years ago, leading her to use an oxygen tank.Doctors warned her that her condition made her more vulnerable to Covid-19.