Man injured in hit-and-run at McDonald's drive-thru in Essex

Essex Police are investigating a hit and run outside a Harlow McDonald's.

A 27-year-old man got out of his car to speak to the driver of a dark coloured Audi which had been seen "driving at speed" in the Edinburgh Way drive-thru just before 11.30pm last night, Saturday 28 August.

He was then in collision with the Audi, which later drove off

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Officers are continuing their search for the car and enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police quoting reference 42/182309/21.