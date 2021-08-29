Norwich City have signed defensive midfielder Mathias Normann on a season-long loan from Russian club FC Rostov.

The Canaries were in desperate need of a midfield enforcer following the departure of Alex Tettey and Oliver Skipp's return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Normann will now fill that gap, with the Norwegian international making the move to Carrow Road for the season, with Norwich having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old did have a brief spell with Brighton and Hove Albion but didn't manage to break into the first team.

“This will be very exciting for me. I know that Norwich play very good football and they like to keep the ball. They have a lot of energy. I spoke a little bit to the head coach [Daniel Farke] and everything looks very good," Normann said.

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “We’re really happy to bring Mathias in. We’ve worked on this piece of business for several weeks.

“It’s not easy for us to bring a player in who had many clubs interested in him. We see lots of potential in Mathias and he’s capable to play in several roles. He’s quite versatile in the midfield positions.

“We feel he’s the perfect addition to the squad and look forward to having him as part of the group.”