Norwich City winger Onel Hernández has completed his season-long loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

The Cuban international has won promotion with the Canaries twice since joining from Eintracht Braunschweig in 2018.

However, his opportunities at Carrow Road were likely to be limited this season following the arrivals of wingers Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis.

Hernández was in the stands to watch Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

"I'm delighted to welcome him. He's just the type of player we've been looking for," Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock said.

"I think he needs us as much as we need him, having not played an awful lot over the past year.

"He'll get plenty of opportunities here and I'm looking forward to working with him."