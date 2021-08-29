Officers investigating the deaths of two people in Kettering have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A major investigation was launched after the bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a property in Slate Drive on Friday August 27.

Now, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nicole Main of the Major Crime Investigation Team said the deaths are thought to be "a contained incident".

"We would like to offer the reassurance to the local community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these two deaths. Our fast-paced and extensive investigation continues and our teams are working extremely hard to establish the circumstances of this incident."

Anyone with any information they believe could be relevant is being asked to call 101 or submit it via the Northamptonshire Police online portal.

Further updates are expected later today.