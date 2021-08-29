The country's oldest surviving heart transplant patient has been reunited with the surgeon who carried out his operation at Cambridgeshire's Papworth Hospital more than 30 years agoTed Warner, who had a heart transplant in 1990, met surgeon Mr Francis Wells as he celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday. It was the first time the two had met since the transplant.

Ted Warner still gets check ups at the Royal Papworth Hospital Credit: PA

The retired company boss is one of very few heart transplant patients in the UK ever to have reached the milestone birthday. Others have lived for longer after their heart transplant operation than Mr Warner, with 37 years the current UK record.

But he is currently the oldest living heart transplant patient in the UK, according to Cambridge's Royal Papworth Hospital, which performed the UK's first successful heart transplant in 1979. The hospital said it confirmed with NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), which has oversight of national data, that Mr Warner is the oldest person in the UKcurrently alive with a heart transplant.

Credit: PA Images

Mr Warner was 59 and suffering from heart disease when he had his operation at Papworth Hospital, as it was then known.

"Heart transplants were still relatively new back then and something you read about in a paper or saw on the news. I never thought it would happen to me, you never do." Ted Warner

He said he was told he had around three weeks to live, and the next day received a call saying a donor heart had become available. After his operation he said he could not believe how well he felt.

In the years since his operation he has seen both of his sons, Neil and Adam, get married and he now has three grandchildren. He plays golf and goes clay pigeon shooting twice a week, alongside his routine of immunosuppression medication which sees him take eight tablets each day. He says, "I am so grateful for the care I've received. The NHS really is the best in the world."

Mr Warner, whose wife Annette died in 2019, returns to Royal Papworth Hospital twice per year for his post-transplant check-ups.

Dr Jayan Parameshwar, who has worked in the hospital's transplant unit since 1991 was at Mr Warner's birthday celebration.

"Ted is a perfect advert for what heart transplantation can achieve. He's made full use of his extra 31 years so far, keeping busy and active even at the age of 90. He is an inspiration to the transplant community and beyond." Dr Jayan Parameshwar, Royal Papworth Hospital

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said:

"It's wonderful to hear that someone who benefited from a heart transplant all those years ago has reached the grand age of 90. It's thanks to the generosity of the family who agreed to donate their loved one's organs that Ted is enjoying a happy, healthy life. I wish him many more years of health and happiness." Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT

There are 77 recorded cases of heart transplant patients surviving more than 30 years, and 20 of them are Royal Papworth Hospital patients, NHSBT said.