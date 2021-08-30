Afghan refugees thanking the people of Newport Pagnell
Two hundred people from Afghanistan are now calling a town, just outside of Milton Keynes, their temporary home.
Communities across East Anglia have given a warm welcome to refugees left displaced by the Taliban takeover. Now many are thanking Newport Pagnell for their efforts.
Arriving in the town with very little except their immediate families and the clothes they stood in, some felt a sense of relief to be safe. Others are desperately sad that extended family members are still in the country.
Overwhelmed by the compassion showed to them - a former interpreter said people had been ‘warm’, ‘welcome’ and ‘supportive’.
Help for those arriving has been coordinated by the local Baptist church, with food and clothing being given to those that arrive.
Minister Steve Wood explained they have been overwhelmed with support.