Afghan refugees thanking the people of Newport Pagnell

Two hundred people from Afghanistan are now calling a town, just outside of Milton Keynes, their temporary home.

Communities across East Anglia have given a warm welcome to refugees left displaced by the Taliban takeover. Now many are thanking Newport Pagnell for their efforts.

Arriving in the town with very little except their immediate families and the clothes they stood in, some felt a sense of relief to be safe. Others are desperately sad that extended family members are still in the country.

It's our request to the British Government that you give attention to our remaining family, additional family which for example the Taliban recognise from when we were working with the British Embassy. I think our family will be facing a dangerous security situation. Maybe they will kill them. Refugee

Overwhelmed by the compassion showed to them - a former interpreter said people had been ‘warm’, ‘welcome’ and ‘supportive’.

Credit: ITV Anglia

We have moved to a very safe place and especially to this place and the people of this place are very warm, welcoming people, very supportive, very co-operative so very, very happy and found everything absolutely correct and very well. Former interpreter

Help for those arriving has been coordinated by the local Baptist church, with food and clothing being given to those that arrive.

Minister Steve Wood explained they have been overwhelmed with support.