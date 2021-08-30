Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The move will see the 25-year-old link-up with manager Paul Cook again, with the pair having previously worked together at Wigan Athletic.

Walton is Town's 17th signing of a busy summer and will compete with fellow new arrival Václav Hladký for the number one shirt at Portman Road.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Walton said.

“The gaffer has put together a strong squad and I have good experience at this level so I’m hoping I can bring that to the challenge.”

Paul Cook added: “He’s a commanding goalkeeper, a great lad and he’s got experience at Championship and League One level. I’m absolutely delighted that we have acquired him.”