A woman from Cambridgeshire who was found dead in a property in Kettering has been named.

The death of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, from Wimblington, is being treated as murder, police confirmed on Sunday night.

The body of a man was also found at the property in Slate Drive just after 1pm on Friday afternoon.

Police were called following a report of a concern for Maddie's welfare.

No arrests have been made and officers aren't looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation.

In a statement, Maddie's family said that she was a "talented dancer" and added that they were all "absolutely devastated."

Police at the scene in Slate Drive, Kettering. Credit: @NNjournalism

Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable. Family statement

“We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece," the statement read.

“She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

“Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nicole Main said: “First and foremost I offer my condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of Maddie. This case is exceptionally tragic and our team has been working over the past 48 hours to establish the circumstances that have led to the deaths of these two people.“Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and we are making sure her family are fully supported as we work to answer their questions about how she came to lose her life.

“Our investigation has found no known background of domestic abuse in this case so far, but we continue to appeal to anyone with any information they believe to be relevant to our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.

“The thoughts of all in our team, and across the Force, are with the family and friends of both of those who have died, and we ask that the media respect their privacy and make no attempt to contact them or intrude on their grief at this incredibly difficult time.”