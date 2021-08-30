Northampton’s Ellie Robinson 'so proud' after Paralympic final

Northampton’s Ellie Robinson has revealed her incredible fight to get to the Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old athlete came fifth in the S6 50m butterfly final on Monday (30 August).

Speaking to Channel Four in an emotional interview straight after the race she spoke about her battle with Perthes disease, a hip condition, since 2012.

Over the past year Ellie has been speaking with physiotherapists who had ‘no idea’ how she could carry on swimming.

I’m just so proud of myself for getting this far. I’ve been in agony this whole year. This is a story of triumph, this is not a story of defeat. This is just showing people that what threatens to weaken you will not conquer you. Ellie Robinson speaking to Channel 4

In true paralympic spirit Ellie said despite her not coming home with a medal she has ‘still succeeded’.