Norwich City have completed the signing of centre-back Ozan Kabak from German club FC Schalke 04.

The 21-year-old has joined on a season-long loan with Norwich also having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Kabak spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool, making 13 appearances, but the Reds opted against signing him permanently.

That allowed Norwich to swoop for the defender who already has 12 senior caps for Turkey.

Kabak is the second new arrival in as many days with defensive midfielder Mathias Normann also sealing his loan move from FC Rostov on Sunday.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this family. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans and getting some points," Kabak said.

“I spoke with the head coach and I’m really impressed by his project and what he said to me. I believe in him and his project.

“I played in the Premier League last year and I really enjoyed it. So, I want to play again andthat’s why I’m here. I want to play in the Premier League and to give something to the team.

"I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans with this jersey. We will work hard to getsome wins and take some points to make our fans happy.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “We’ve always spoken about our desire to add to ourdefensive options. We’re delighted that it was possible to bring Ozan Kabak in. He’s a player full of potential with a great reputation.

"We were delighted to be able to bring him in, as there was a lot of competition for hissignature. He is highly regarded by many clubs across Europe.

"Ozan has played for some big clubs and also has experience in the international stage withTurkey. He’s already had a taste of Premier League football at Liverpool, which says a lotabout his potential. He’s also a great character.

"We want to help him reach his very best levels. We know he is capable to shine for us andimprove a lot. We are really happy that we are able to do this piece of business."