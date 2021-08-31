11-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell from Ipswich joins Foo Fighters on stage

Play video

Watch a clip of Nandi Bushell playing drums on stage with the Foo Fighters

After battling it out online for months with legendary Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, 11 year old drummer, Nandi Bushell from Ipswich, has joined him on stage.

The schoolgirl has become well known for her drumming skills and has appeared in TV adverts and various shows with millions of followers online.

Now one of her biggest dreams has come true after performing the hit song 'Everlong' with the band at Los Angeles’ Forum in California.

Nandi looked like she was having the time of her life, as she rocked out in front of a huge crowd.

On Twitter, Nandi said it "was epic and the best night ever."

The performance was filmed by her dad John, who can be heard screaming along from the side of stage in the video.

Last year, Grohl accepted Nandi's challenge to cover the band's song 'Everlong'.

“Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off,” the youngster said on her social media pages.

Nandi finally joined Foo Fighters onstage

After admitting she "won the first round", Grohl promised he had “something special in mind” for a follow-up.

After the epic drum battle, Dave Grohl wrote a song for Nandi and referred to her as a “number one super girl” and “the best drummer in the world”.

Nandi has had a pretty incredible career already, jamming with Lenny Kravitz, chatting with TV host Ellen, and even starring in a Christmas advert.