Jesus Green Lido to open during autumn and winter due to demand

Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge is set to open during autumn and winter for the first time due to an increase in demand.

Cambridge City Council and its contractor, Better, who manage the pool, launched a consultation to see whether swimmers would use the outdoor swimming pool in the colder months.

Over 1,200 responses were received, with 91% of responses from Cambridge postcodes. 70% of people said they would continue swimming if the water stayed around 10 degrees Celsius and below, with 17% of respondents stating they would still swim in temperatures below five degrees Celsius.

As a result, the council and Better will be looking to keep the pool open. The lido will be open a daily basis to 31 October.

We are delighted to be able to extend the 2021 season at Jesus Green Lido. The huge uptake in outdoor swimming we have seen, as we have come out of lockdowns, just shows the level of demand out there and we believe the positive impact it has on people’s physical and mental wellbeing can’t be underestimated. Daryl Emes, Cambridgeshire Partnership Manager for Better

“Better health for all is our number one priority and we’re delighted we can continue to help facilitate this at Jesus Green Lido.”

Opening times from 1 November onwards will move to several morning and evening sessions per week. Weekend availability, times and days will be confirmed soon.

I'm thrilled that we are able to make this announcement. When Better first approached us in April about exploring winter opening, we jumped at the chance, and the fantastic response we’ve had to the survey absolutely endorses that. I want to pay tribute to the many months of hard work that's gone into this. Anna Smith, Executive Councillor for Communities

“We think we are one of very few unheated lidos to be trialling opening hours in the winter months, and I hope people really make the most of this great opportunity and fantastic facility," she continued.

“We know that many people love outdoor swimming because it is not only great fun but also good for body and mind. I hope that people will make the most of this great opportunity.”