Northampton’s Ellie Robinson story of triumph "inspiring for young people"

Ellie Robinson from Northampton gave a powerful poolside interview after celebrating her fifth-place finish at the Toyko Paralympics, which has left her trending on social media.
The 20-year-old failed to defend her 50 metre Butterfly title, but far from seeing her finish without a medal as a defeat, Ellie says it was a triumph and that she's proud of her top five place after what she says has been the worst year of her life.
In an emotional poolside interview with the Paralympics broadcaster Channel 4, Ellie revealed she's been battling a hip condition called Perthes disease.
Diagnosed at the age of eleven, this rare childhood condition disrupts the blood supply to the hip - causing partial collapse. It did rebuild, but not in a normal shape.
Ellie says this last year's been the hardest of her life and that Perthes disease gave her a limited amount of time to swim and that time just ran out.
Ellie's story began in 2016 when at the age of 15, she brought home two medals from Rio - gold in the 50m butterlfy and a bronze.
On her homecoming, she was greeted with cheers from her school friends at Northampton High School.
But five years later in Tokyo the delay by a year and disruption from the pandemic played havoc with her training and fitness. At Northampton Swimming Club, Ellie's coach said this year has been particularly hard.
Despite numerous treatments to try to alleviate the pain, Ellie kept getting flare ups. But rather than stop, she persevered and kept going.
Ellie who is currently studying for a degree in History and Politics with the Open University says she wants the message of the games to be strength and triumph and whether that comes in medals or not - she says doesn't matter.