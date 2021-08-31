Northampton’s Ellie Robinson story of triumph "inspiring for young people"

Ellie Robinson from Northampton gave a powerful poolside interview after celebrating her fifth-place finish at the Toyko Paralympics, which has left her trending on social media.

The 20-year-old failed to defend her 50 metre Butterfly title, but far from seeing her finish without a medal as a defeat, Ellie says it was a triumph and that she's proud of her top five place after what she says has been the worst year of her life.

I can walk away and even though I didn't medal, I ended on my own terms, I went out in the way I wanted to, this is quite emotional becuase I thought if I had to crawl to the block on my hands and knees I will do it. I'm just so proud of myself for getting this far because i've been agony this whole year and this is a story of triumph and not a story of defeat. Ellie Robinson

In an emotional poolside interview with the Paralympics broadcaster Channel 4, Ellie revealed she's been battling a hip condition called Perthes disease.

Diagnosed at the age of eleven, this rare childhood condition disrupts the blood supply to the hip - causing partial collapse. It did rebuild, but not in a normal shape.

You can see with my left hip it' s a nice tennis ball shape and my right hip in rugby ball shape, it's quite painful...I've spoken to physios who say they say they don't know how you went to Rio, we don't know how you won gold or how you've swum for so long. Ellie Robinson

Ellie says this last year's been the hardest of her life and that Perthes disease gave her a limited amount of time to swim and that time just ran out.

I'm sat here in so much pain in my hip and my back and it doesn't matter, I have done my job and I can sit here in pain and it doesn't matter because I've swum and I can go back and have all the physio and surgery I need, I got to the end and finished on my own terms and that means more than any medal at all. Ellie Robinson

Ellie's story began in 2016 when at the age of 15, she brought home two medals from Rio - gold in the 50m butterlfy and a bronze.

On her homecoming, she was greeted with cheers from her school friends at Northampton High School.

But five years later in Tokyo the delay by a year and disruption from the pandemic played havoc with her training and fitness. At Northampton Swimming Club, Ellie's coach said this year has been particularly hard.

To show that never give up attitude is just as inspiring as winning a gold medal and perhaps even more inspiring for young people and everybody out there, you see the sort of end product with the athletes standing on the podium with their gold medals, what you don't usually see is what is going on in the background and for Ellie just to be there in a paralympic final. Andy Sharp, Head Coach, Northampton swimming Club

Despite numerous treatments to try to alleviate the pain, Ellie kept getting flare ups. But rather than stop, she persevered and kept going.

Ellie was interviewed on ITV's Good Morning Britian this morning.

I was so proud of the mental strength that I've aquired this year, I've become such a better person in one year and the progression that I've made in those twelve months is more than I've made in I guess the twenty years that I've lived. Ellie Robinson, speaking on GMB

Ellie who is currently studying for a degree in History and Politics with the Open University says she wants the message of the games to be strength and triumph and whether that comes in medals or not - she says doesn't matter.