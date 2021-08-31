Northamptonshire railway works compound to be transformed into a wildlife haven

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes.

A plan to transform a railway works compound into a wildlife haven - next to the Midland Main Line in Northamptonshire is underway.

The field at Finedon near Kettering has been home to construction vehicles and site offices during the recent upgrade for the London to Corby route.

Network Rail hopes it will now attract protected species like Great Crested Newts and be a vibrant habitat for birds and insects.

We decided to try and do something different and with sort of consultation with the local residents we wanted to create a biodiversity area. So we agreed with the residents as part of us being here that at the end of the project, which we are at now, we would take all of our portacabins, all of our storage and turn it back into a biodiversity area. Tara Scott, Network Rail

They're sowing a seed mix that should grow into a wildflower meadow, and pits have been created to make ponds for Great Crested Newts which are a protected species.

Today a few local residents had been invited along to find out how Network Rail wants the habitat to develop. Although in the future the site won't be open to the public.

Although it's a blank canvas now, it will soon it will be transformed into a place where wildlife can live in peace and quiet.