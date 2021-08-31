Northamptonshire railway works compound to be transformed into a wildlife haven
A plan to transform a railway works compound into a wildlife haven - next to the Midland Main Line in Northamptonshire is underway.
The field at Finedon near Kettering has been home to construction vehicles and site offices during the recent upgrade for the London to Corby route.
Network Rail hopes it will now attract protected species like Great Crested Newts and be a vibrant habitat for birds and insects.
They're sowing a seed mix that should grow into a wildflower meadow, and pits have been created to make ponds for Great Crested Newts which are a protected species.
Today a few local residents had been invited along to find out how Network Rail wants the habitat to develop. Although in the future the site won't be open to the public.
Although it's a blank canvas now, it will soon it will be transformed into a place where wildlife can live in peace and quiet.