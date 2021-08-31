Schools in the east prepare for students to return back for another testing term
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell in the east of the region.
Schools across the East are preparing for students to return to school and college after the summer break, with many coronavirus restrictions being lifted.
Tens of thousands of students will be returning back to the classroom, but this time restrictions such as the requirement to wear face coverings, social distancing and 'bubble' system have been relaxed.
At Framingham Earl High, outside Norwich, the sports hall still doubles as a testing centre, impromptu cubicles divided by table-tennis tables.
Tomorrow up to 170 Year 7 students will be coming to the school for their first taste of secondary school and will be a step-by-step guide to the Covid tests they'll be completing, twice a week.
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper in the west of the region.
At Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard they have been setting up lateral flow test stations.Although, testing is no longer compulsory for students but around two thirds of pupils are being tested, ahead of starting school next week. After that they will be encouraged to get tested at home.
The Government says testing and extra hygiene measures remain key to that safety - and they've invested 25 million pounds in carbon dioxide monitors to check classrooms are well ventilated.
But Framingham Earl's haven't arrived yet - and former Suffolk head Geoff Barton is skeptical.
The biggest change is the end of the bubble system which saw whole year groups sent home after a positive test. Now a student can come into school, even if their entire family has Covid.It's a significant change and everyone is hoping disruption to life and learning will be kept to a minimum.