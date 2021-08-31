Schools in the east prepare for students to return back for another testing term

Play video

Schools across the East are preparing for students to return to school and college after the summer break, with many coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

Tens of thousands of students will be returning back to the classroom, but this time restrictions such as the requirement to wear face coverings, social distancing and 'bubble' system have been relaxed.

At Framingham Earl High, outside Norwich, the sports hall still doubles as a testing centre, impromptu cubicles divided by table-tennis tables.

Tomorrow up to 170 Year 7 students will be coming to the school for their first taste of secondary school and will be a step-by-step guide to the Covid tests they'll be completing, twice a week.

Headteacher Becky Arnold is the one putting new Government guidance into practice. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There's still lots of guidance we haven't had about exams and moving forward. You're waiting to do things: should we be doing assemblies? Should we be doing choirs? While it says in the guidance we can, is that going open up risk unnecessarily for the pupils and the teachers? So I do feel really nervous because my job is to help the children learn but to keep them safe and to keep my staff safe. Becky Arnold Headteacher, Framingham Earl High School

At Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard they have been setting up lateral flow test stations.Although, testing is no longer compulsory for students but around two thirds of pupils are being tested, ahead of starting school next week. After that they will be encouraged to get tested at home.

Headteacher Steven Palmer told ITV News Anglia that testing would be optional. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Quite a lot of our older students are having tests due to their part time jobs so have asked if they can do it at home which we say is fine, but they are optional and there's no pre-condition to a test before coming back to school next week. Steven Palmer Headteacher, Cedars Upper School

The Government says testing and extra hygiene measures remain key to that safety - and they've invested 25 million pounds in carbon dioxide monitors to check classrooms are well ventilated.

But Framingham Earl's haven't arrived yet - and former Suffolk head Geoff Barton is skeptical.

I guess it's good news we are going to get these C02 monitors but they don't do anything about ventilation all they tell you is if there is sufficient ventilation in your room and if there isn't what are you then suppose to do about it. The government's only guidance is hold some classes outside and hold some assemblies outside. We have to do better than that. Geoff Barton General Secretary, Association of School and College Leaders

The biggest change is the end of the bubble system which saw whole year groups sent home after a positive test. Now a student can come into school, even if their entire family has Covid.It's a significant change and everyone is hoping disruption to life and learning will be kept to a minimum.