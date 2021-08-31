The Secret Garden Party to make long-awaited return for 20th anniversary

The popular Cambridgeshire festival, The Secret Garden Party is making a return next year to celebrate its 20th anniversary after a five-year break.

Held in Abbots Ripton near Huntingdon, festival organisers revealed on Twitter that the event would be coming back in 2022 following recent rumors on social media.

The award-winning event is due to return next July 21 to 24.

A popular event on the music calendar for 15 years with performances from artists including Florence + The Machine and Lily Allen.

However, in 2017 the owner Freddie Fellowes said goodbye to the festival adding they were working on other music events to launch.

Founder of the festival, Freddie Fellowes, said: “20 years ago, I started out with a set of ideas as to what makes a good party as well as the most perfect venue for it. Much has changed since our first Garden Party, when there was nothing else like it.

"We have never compromised our principles and we never will. SGP has always been a beacon of what you can do within those terms and, as imitation proves, it has set the bar for everyone else going forward. It was exactly because of those principles that we closed our doors in 2017.

Credit: Andrew Whitton

"But things have changed since then, and in ways we never foresaw.

"To take the luxury of being able to create and curate a party such as the SGP for granted, after the last few years, would be a crime indeed. At the risk of being done for plagiarism; we are stardust, we are golden, we are billion-year-old carbon and we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden.”

SGP has won multiple awards for the party it provides like the Festivals Pioneer Award in 2017 and Live Music Business Awards in 2011, 2012 and 2014.