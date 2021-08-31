Kosovan winger Bersant Celina has signed up for a second loan spell with Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old was a fans' favourite when he joined Town on loan from Manchester City during the 2017/18 season, scoring eight goals in 38 appearances.

He has now agreed to return to the club, after Ipswich struck a deal to take him on loan for the campaign from French side Dijon.

Celina was Ipswich's top transfer target this summer, but it had looked like a heart issue linked to Covid-19 would scupper the move.

However, he has now been cleared to play again, and becomes Town's 18th new arrival of the window.

"Bersant has been here before and his quality in the final third is a given," manager Paul Cook said.

"Bersant’s quality is there for all to see and he doesn’t need a lot of explaining to Ipswich fans from me.

"He’s got really good technique, he’s got great pace and he’s an international footballer. We’re absolutely delighted that he has come back to Ipswich Town Football Club."

Celina is Ipswich's second signing in as many days after goalkeeper Christian Walton completed his loan move on Monday.