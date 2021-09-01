Amazon to create new jobs at its Cambridge 'tech hub'

Online retail giant Amazon is planning to create another 1,250 jobs across the UK as part of a major expansion.

It will be recruiting new staff for it's 'tech hub' in Cambridge, as well as other sites in Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

The company says it will also be looking for more staff for its UK fulfilment centres such as the one in Milton Keynes.

The US online retail giant has already created 10,000 jobs so far this year and the announcement comes as part of the company's Career Day, an event for jobseekers later this month.

The Amazon 'tech hub' in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

Amazon has a UK workforce totalling more than 55,000. Staff are paid at least £10 per hour, with an extra £1.10 for those based in London.

We created Career Day to provide free guidance, coaching and inspiration to anyone who wants to develop their career, whether that's with Amazon or somewhere else Amazon UK manager, John Boumphrey

Online deliveries took off during the pandemic as Britons were stuck at home and unable to visit all but the most essential shops