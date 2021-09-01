Cambridge dealers jailed after drugs found in their fridge

A pair of drug dealers have been sent to prison after they were caught out by a letting agent in Cambridge.

Staff from the agency were carrying out routine checks in Homerton Street when they spotted a carrier bag of white powder inside the fridge.

Police were called and found cocaine worth £20,000 and £1,890 in cash.

During the search, 30-year-old Youssef Zahiri unlocked the front door and was arrested after he was found with two mobile phones and £1,440 in cash.

Documents within the flat revealed the tenant was Labeeb Baksh and he too was arrested at his other home in Woodcock Close, Impington.

Zahiri, of Walpole Road and 31-year-old Baksh were jailed for five and six years respectively after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.