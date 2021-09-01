A couple from Peterborough have said more needs to be done to stop speeding drivers in their street after a car crashed into their house - for the second time in three years.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Colin and Valerie Hammond say it's a miracle no-one was hurt when the car smashed through their wall in Netherton last week causing more than £20,000 worth of damage.

A similar thing happened to them in 2018. They're now calling for speed bumps and other controls on the road.

We just heard, it was a huge sound, a loud bang. The fire department came in and said if anyone was in that room they definitely would have been injured and thank god none of us were in that room. Colin Hammond

There were four men in the car at the time when it crashed. One of them was detained at the scene by neighbours and then arrested by the police.They say the investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened on Tuesday last week at around 7pm. But they're waiting for the police to safely remove the car to take it away for a forensic examination.

The couple are calling for traffic calming measures like speed bumps to be installed along the suburban street to prevent this from happening again.