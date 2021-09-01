Man charged following suspected heroin overdoses in Hertfordshire

A man has been charged following a number of suspected heroin overdoses in Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 10pm on Thursday 19 August to reports that a man had collapsed inside an address in Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City, following a suspected drug overdose.

While the man received treatment, a further three men became unwell. All four were taken to hospital by ambulance. It is believed they were suffering suspected heroin overdoses.

Just after midnight on Friday 20 August, officers were made aware by paramedics that a fifth man had collapsed from a suspected drug overdose at an address in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment. All five men have made full recoveries.

Cheguevar Mitchell Dacres, aged 21, of Devonshire Road, Lewisham, has been charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He has been remanded in custody and is awaiting trial.

I hope this news is reassuring to the local community. Across England, there has been a recent rise in the number of suspected drug overdoses. While there is no evidence to suggest the incidents in Welwyn Garden City are linked to other cases across the country, I would like to urge those who use drugs, particularly heroin, to be extra cautious about what they are using and how much. Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit

“Hertfordshire Constabulary is working with Public Health England, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the National Crime Agency who are leading the investigation into the overdose cases across the country. If you have any information that might help, please do not hesitate to report it tothe police.

A 33 year old woman from Welwyn Garden City who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.