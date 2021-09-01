More than 100,000 visit Dippy in Norwich
More than 100,000 people have visited Dippy the Dinosaur in Norwich.
Popping along to the city for an extended holiday, Dippy arrived in Norwich Cathedral’s Nave in July and will stay there until the end of October.
He set off from his former residence at the Natural History Museum in 2018, touring across the country.
In the first six weeks on display Dippy met 106,681 people. His busiest day was on Saturday 7 August with 4,354 visitors.
The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said they are ‘delighted’ so many people have visited.
The exhibition is usually open 10am-4pm Monday to Friday, from 7pm until 9pm on Friday evenings and from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.