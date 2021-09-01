More than 100,000 visit Dippy in Norwich

More than 100,000 people have visited Dippy the Dinosaur in Norwich.

Popping along to the city for an extended holiday, Dippy arrived in Norwich Cathedral’s Nave in July and will stay there until the end of October.

He set off from his former residence at the Natural History Museum in 2018, touring across the country.

In the first six weeks on display Dippy met 106,681 people. His busiest day was on Saturday 7 August with 4,354 visitors.

26 metres long

155 million years ago Diplodocus’ roamed the planet

292 bones in the replica skeleton

Credit: Norwich Cathedral

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said they are ‘delighted’ so many people have visited.

It has been absolutely wonderful to see so many people of all ages enjoying visiting Dippy and also to see the many other dinosaur-related events taking place across the city. Alongside the fun, our hope has always been that Dippy’s visit would also encourage important conversations about the environment, faith and science, and the future of our planet. The Very Revd Jane Hedges

The exhibition is usually open 10am-4pm Monday to Friday, from 7pm until 9pm on Friday evenings and from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.