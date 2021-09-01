Mysssstery as second python discovered in Cambridgeshire

The RSPCA are appealing for information after a second python was found in Cambridgeshire this week.

The RSPCA rescued the second ten-foot python found on the loose in the same place in the Cambridgeshire countryside where another python was found just four days ago.

The 10ft python had climbed the tree for safety

The latest reticulated python was spotted on Monday (30 August) crossing a quiet country lane in Conington, just yards away from where the first one was found last Friday (27 August).

Justin Stubbs, RSPCA Inspector said: “Having rescued last Friday’s python, I couldn’t believe it when the call came through to say there had been another found in almost exactly the same spot. I’m afraid that’s no coincidence; it’s looking likely these poor animals were abandoned, or have escaped from the same place.

This second snake was extremely cold when he was found, very much thinner than the first python, which is suffering from a minor health condition. Both snakes are now being looked after at a specialist facility and are under heat lamps to maintain a healthy body temperature. Justin Stubbs, Inspector, RSPCA

“It is really concerning to think that someone has kept these pythons, then might have decided to abandon them in this cruel and callous way. I only hope that there are no more on the loose out there. As well as the dangers of low temperatures, harvesting in the nearby fields could pose a real hazard to any snakes left out there.

“We are now renewing our appeal for information and are extremely keen that anyone with any information about this gets in touch with us on the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Justin is urging people in the area to stay vigilant in case there are more vulnerable snakes found in the same spot.

The RSPCA collects more snakes over the summer months. It is possible that some of these are escapees becoming more active in warmer weather. It is also possible that this could be due to snakes having more opportunity to escape, if owners take them outside to take advantage of the natural sunlight. It is possible to microchip snakes and we would recommend that owners ask their exotics vet to do this, so that snakes can be easily reunited if lost and found.