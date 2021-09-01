Play video

What a report by Elodie Harper.

Residents living in the shadow of the construction of a new industrial development in Harlow say it's like having a monster in their back garden.

They say they weren't consulted before work started on the 112 thousand square foot building and they want it taken down saying it's making their lives hell.

But Harlow Council insists there was a proper consultation.

Paul Sealey, is just one of the Harlow residents who now have the building 40 foot away from his garden fence, towering over his home.

It's been a huge impact on our lives, we sit in the sitting room it's like looking at a cloudy sky all day even when the sun comes out. It's had a huge impact on my wife, sleepless nights, wanting to move, don't know what we're doing, the two nieghbours have moved out because of it. It's just a huge monstrosity which I don't want at the bottom of my garden. Paul Sealey, resident

Paul is not alone in his dismay. He says the neighbours on either side of him have already moved with the entire street being overlooked by the warehouse.

It's been hell, it's just a monster in the garden and we can't sit out in the garden at all, it's just continuous noise and it's going to be an aftermath even when it's finished with the lorries and the alarms going off. Pauline Linger, resident

The view now, where we've had clear blue skies, been here since 94, nearly 30 years and enjoyed the view and with that going up there it feels like it's just been put up for profit and not cared about the residents of Harlow it's affecting. Andy Parker

The Council say every legal process was followed in the planning application, and the development was widely publicised.

A letter was sent to all residents around the site for each application, and further than the minimum range to ensure as many households as possible were consulted. As well as letters, press notices were printed in a local newspaper and site notices were posted outside the property on Third Avenue. All this was conducted in line with legal requirements for planning consultations. Councillor Michael Hardware, Harlow Council

“The council has listened to residents’ concerns and is in the process of investigating several complaints. My officers have confirmed, however, that residents were properly consulted when the two planning applications for the site were submitted. Of the 186 letters sent out on both occasions, only four objections were received in 2017 and one objection in 2021. No one spoke against the application at the committee when the application was considered.

“Councillor David Carter, one of the ward councillors, and I attended a public meeting earlier this month to hear the issues directly, and another is being arranged for later in September. We will both also be attending a site meeting with officers later this week.

“The council has been closely monitoring this site throughout construction. An enforcement notice was issued in June and monitoring is continuing. Any contravention of the planning consent or the conditions attached to it will be met with further enforcement action.”

The council say they are reviewing the way they engage with local communities to make the process even more accessible in the future.

Cllr Hardware continued: "The new council administration is, however, currently reviewing the way the council engages with the community generally on a range of matters including planning applications. We are looking at several additional steps to make the process more accessible and transparent, allowing residents to be able to find the information they want and participate more in the decision-making process.”