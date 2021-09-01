RNLI names Norfolk lifeboat in honour of The Duke of Edinburgh

The RNLI has named a lifeboat due to go into service at Wells-next-the-Sea after the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Shannon class boat will be situated at the lifeboat station down the road from Sandringham, where the Duke spent much of his time.

Prince Phillip has commander of HMS Magpie

The announcement is being made 71 years to the day that The Duke of Edinburgh assumed command of HMS Magpie in 1950 – his very first sea-going command in the Royal Navy.

In a further nod to that moment His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales attached a magpie engraved plate to the boat earlier this year.

Prince Charles attached a magpie engraved plate to the boat earlier this year. Credit: RNLI

Wells Lifeboat Station is immensely proud and honoured to have its new Shannon class lifeboat named Duke of Edinburgh. We are in no doubt that our new lifeboat will continue the vital work of saving lives at sea, which we know His Royal Highness was so passionate about throughout his lifelong maritime association. Chris Hardy, Wells Lifeboat Operations Manager

Wells has previously had a lifeboat with a royal association in 1936 with the ‘Royal Silver Jubilee’ on service for nine years.