Your weather pictures from around the Anglia region in September 2021

September 2021

A selection of stunning images of the weather in the Anglia region August 2021.

1st September 2021 - Anglia Deer Credit: Stuart Butcher
1st September 2021 - Cambridgeshire Credit: Glynis Pierson
1st September 2021 - Sassy the rescue dog in Suffolk Credit: Rosie Jessop
A cloudy morning in Cambridgeshire on the 1st of Septmeber 2021 Credit: Jan Brown
A cloud start near Luton on the 1st of Septmeber 2021 Credit: Paul Stratford
Some blue sky breaking through on the 1st of Septmeber 2021 In Cambridgeshire Credit: Chris Mitchell
Cloudy breaking up over a Cambridgeshire field on the 1st of Septmeber 2021 Credit: Chris Mitchell
Cloudy skies over a Suffolk field on the 1st of Septmeber 2021 Credit: Jan Baker

