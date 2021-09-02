How ping pong has helped one lady in Norfolk with Parkinson’s

Play video

When Jan Fuller was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease nine years ago she was determined to do everything she could to stay active.

Some studies show keeping moving may help to alleviate symptoms associated with Parkinson’s. Gentle exercises, cardio and building up muscle strength are all common.

For 62-year-old Jan, who's originally from Essex and now lives in Gorleston in Norfolk, she took up table tennis after a three decade hiatus.

Jan experiences pain and spasms every few hours, but the sport is a great escape for her.

I get a bat in my hand and stand at the other end of the table and somehow I'm Jan the table tennis player, not Jan the person with Parkinson's. It's like I'm the old me, if you like. It takes me into a world where I can enjoy and participate - and participate on a level which is great. Jan Fuller

Jan playing table tennis with her coach and partner Credit: ITV Anglia

She is now so good at table tennis, she will compete on the world stage in Berlin next week, representing Britain in the Parkinson’s World Table Tennis Championships.

It'll be a challenge. It'll be a challenge just even to get there to be honest. I've got such short windows of being mobile but you've got to try. Parkinson's is part of me. It's not who I am, it's just part of my life. You need to get on and do as much as you can. Whilst I can, I'm going to do that and I've got some wonderful people around me that enable me to do that. Jan Fuller

Table tennis is thought to have big benefits for those with Parkinson's - as a form of physical and mental therapy.

Those that run the event, the International Table Tennis Federation, are now encouraging others to take up the sport.