A sharp rise in Covid cases has led a Norfolk hospital to once again ban the majority of visitors as it seeks to keep patients and staff safe.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn has 27 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, inpatients have been told they will only be allowed visitors "in exceptional circumstances" from Friday September 3.

People must also attend outpatient appointments and the emergency department alone.

However some exceptions will apply. Children and vulnerable patients with learning difficulties or additional needs can be accompanied, while special arrangements may also be made for those who are critically ill or receiving end-of-life care.

One person can accompany a pregnant partner to maternity appointments, as well as during labour and birth, and on the postnatal ward.

Where visitors are permitted, the hospital is urging them to take extra care when washing their hands, maintain social distancing, and wear a face covering.

Alice Webster, Chief Nurse at QEH, said the rise in patients testing positive mirrors a rise in the King's Lynn community. She added: "We have made the difficult decision to restrict visiting in order to keep our patients and their families safe.

"We know how important it is for our patients to receive visits from their loved ones, so we have made exemptions in exceptional circumstances."