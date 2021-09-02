'Miracle' cat survived for two weeks without treatment after being hit by bus

A cat from Luton survived sixteen days without treatment after being hit by a bus.

The RSPCA has spent five months nursing Trudie back to health after she was finally discovered by a local business owner.

The Tortoiseshell cat suffered head injuries when she was hit by a bus in Luton on 14 March. Passersby tried to help the young stray but she was terrified and ran off.

Animal care assistant Amy Hearne and volunteer Katie Duncan put up posters and issued social media appeals to try to find her.

Eventually, she was spotted on 30 March by a local business owner who contacted the RSPCA who gave her treatment.

The RSPCA said Trudie had life-saving surgery to remove her eye and wire her jaw back together.

For the first week, Trudie was fed via a tube and, when she was moved to Southridge’s cattery, staff gave her round-the-clock care to get her eating normally again and to help her recover.

Now she's ready to be rehomed and staff are looking for somewhere quiet away from busy roads and railways.

Southridge deputy manager, Mona Jorgensen, added: “Trudie lost one of her eyes in the accident so she needs a home where she’ll be safe. She is nervous around traffic and finds the sound of vehicles passing quite frightening so that’s why we’d like to find her a quiet, rural home where she’ll be able to enjoy the peace."